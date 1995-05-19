Bridge collapses

General News of Friday, 19 May 1995

Vehicular traffic between the Northern and Upper East Regions of the country has been diverted as a result of the collapse of a bridge at Kilometre 86 of the Tamale- Bolgatanga main road.



The bridge, built in 1936 is now too weak to carry heavy vehicular traffic. Residents fear that if the broken down bridge is not repaired immediately, the Upper East Region will be cut off from the rest of the country because the diverted road which crosses the White Volta River will soon be flooded with the onset of the rains.



