6 women awarded for their contribution to Ghana's finance industry

Chartered Global Investment Analysts (CGIA) Institute has awarded six Ghanaian women for their contribution to finance and investment in the country.



The awards form part of the 2021 Women in Finance and Investment Summit (WIFIS) and Awards which is amid at recognising the contribution of women to the finance and investment sector in Ghana.



At the Awards Ceremony in Takoradi, Director of CGIA Network Ghana Nancy Katio Tomani said the six awardees had contributed tremendously to the finance industry of Ghana through their advocacy, innovation and ethics in their work places.



“These women continue to serve as role models for the next generation of women who wish to build a career in finance and investment. We will take time off to celebrate these women in leadership who have helped shape the economic foundation of this country,” GNA quoted her.



She urged corporate institutions in Ghana to support women to take up roles in top management positions be it finance, investment, agriculture, energy, entertainment, fashion, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, wholesale, sustainability and technology.



“We are glad that despite these setbacks, we still have the opportunity to celebrate women who have braved the odds. I take this opportunity to congratulate the awardees ... and wish them the very best in their distinguished careers in future.”



The awardees include Abena Brigidi was adjudged the Finance and Investment Woman of the Year 2021; Suzy Aku Akpene Puplampu Wealth Manager of the Year, and Patience Akyianu, the Insurance Leader of the Year.



Other recipients were Mavis Bossman, Investment Analyst of the Year, Madam Roberta Annan, the Sustainable and ESG Woman of the Year, and Deborah Armah Akotey, Fund Manager of the Year.



Bank of Africa, Ghana, was also awarded the 2021 Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion Award 2021.