6 most expensive places to rent in Accra - Survey

In the last decade, Ghana’s housing sector has undergone a significant change with increased urbanization and migration to cities like Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.



This, on the other hand, has made it difficult for many people to pay their rent or buy a house.



Salaried workers in the country averagely earn around GH¢1,500 to GH¢3,000 per month. While this figure may differ, most workers still grapple to pay rent for decent accommodation.



Ghana's housing deficit, which currently is around 1.8 million units, creates an even dire situation for persons who cannot afford to pay rent or own a home.



In recent times, real estate developers have invested in cheap lands in hopes of reselling them at higher prices – a move which has created some void in the rent and homeownership space due to the low incomes of workers and high cost of living.



On the other hand, location or proximity plays a key role in the pricing of rooms.



Areas like East Legon, Dzorwulu, Spintex, Cantonments, Airport Area among others are considered by many as the 'best of the best' places to live in Accra.



Although many people would want to settle down in these prime areas, the prices of properties sold or rented are rather above the standard market price compared to other locations.



GhanaWeb Business in this article conducted a survey of some prime areas in the regional capital, Accra and came up with figures for the average cost of rent.



Please note that the pricing may differ due to rising inflation and high cost of living.



Osu



In order to rent a chamber and hall in Osu, our checks show that the average cost is around GH¢900 to GH¢1,500 while a furnished apartment in the area could cost between GH¢3,000 and GH¢5,000 per month.



Dzorwulu



For another prime area like Dzorwulu, the average cost of rent for a chamber and hall is around GH¢700 and above whereas an apartment could go for around GH¢1,500 and above per month.



East Legon



In East Legon, the cost of rent for a chamber and hall is around GH¢800 and above while a rented apartment goes for GH¢2,000 and above.



Westlands



Westlands is one of the emerging places to reside in Accra. A chamber and hall for rent goes for about GH¢800 and above for a month. For an apartment in the area, one could look at paying GH¢2000 and above per our checks.



Cantonments and Labone



Cantonments and Labone have over the years become notable for being premium areas to live in. In Cantonments, the area hosts a number of rich and notable persons in society.



Our checks however show that the average cost of rent in the area is as high as GH¢1,700 per month and above for a decent chamber and hall. For an apartment, it could go as high as GH¢2,500 and above.



In Labone, the average cost of rent for an apartment is going for around GH¢1,500 and above.



Airport



In the Airport area, our checks show that rent for a basic chamber and hall goes for around GH¢900 and above while an apartment, which could be priced in foreign currency, could go for over US$250 dollars per night. (GH¢2,000).



Meanwhile, areas like East Legon Hills, Appolonia, Tse Addo, Tema Community 25 and others are deemed upcoming neighbourhoods which have prospects of becoming the best but most expensive places to reside in Ghana.



