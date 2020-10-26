Press Releases of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: ExLA Group

5th edition of Young African Women Congress postponed again

Some women at a previous conference

ExLA Group gender programme has announced the postponement of the 5th edition of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) to July 2021.



The annual convocation, which was scheduled for July 2020 in Accra, Ghana was first postponed to December 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 which had hit the world including Ghana. The pandemic had led to the closure of borders across almost all countries in the world making travels across nations impossible.



In the wake of the uncertainties, the organisation had put various mechanisms in place to engage registered delegates for the congress to continue building their leadership qualities for Africa’s transformation while hoping that the pandemic would be over.



However, with the pandemic still in sight and with some countries experiencing higher cases of infection, Management in collaboration with its partners and other major stakeholders, took a difficult, yet prudent decision to postpone the congress to July 2021.



In view of that, and in preparations towards the congress scheduled for July 2021, ExLA Group Gender Programme, the gender unit of ExLA Group has opened up the YAWC Network for all young women within the age limits of 18 and 45 years to register, engage and interact with other young women in Africa and the diaspora through major online programmes and projects. Some of these include masterclass, meet and greet sessions, online campaigns on major issues and leadership meetings to address crises issues on the continent such as #EndSARS.



The YAWC Network is currently officially represented in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, Liberia, Uganda and Sierra Leone. It is the movement that goes beyond the engagements at the boardrooms to implement the knowledge acquired. The Network is under a Global Secretariat situated in Ghana and has global leaders (President and Vice President) who mobilise efforts of Chapter Executives in the various countries for specific tasks and projects in the interest of Africa’s development.



ExLA Group Gender Programme remains committed to mobilising African women in a grassroots approach to engineer Africa’s transformation. We are grateful to all members of the YAWC Network and our partners for their commitment to ensuring that the vision of YAWC is achieved through the annual convocation and the Network.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.