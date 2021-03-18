5th Young African Women Congress (YAWC) to take place in August 2021

Press Releases of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: YAWC

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC), an annual Pan-African women’s congregation organised by the ExLA Group Gender Programme, a subsidiary of ExLA Group is set to take place this year in Accra, Ghana.



The 5-day residential congress is scheduled from Sunday 22nd to Thursday 26th August, 2021 under the theme; “Africa: The Empowerment We Want”.



This year’s edition which is in its 5th iteration will feature well-renowned leaders from across the world who will take participants through various sessions including keynote presentation, panel discussions, group brainstorming, career training workshops and a night of cultural display among others.



There will be an opportunity for participants to do a presentation on projects led by themselves, in their various countries and communities. Participants will also be taken on a full day trip to enjoy the beauty and heritage of some parts of the country, Ghana.



With about 800 young women from 30 countries expected to participate in the 5th edition of the congress, as well as a wide continental and global media coverage, participants will have a broad platform for engagement of the business and social community across the world, for growth and development.



YAWC is open to young women of Africa descent within the age limits of 18 and 45 who wish to be a part of the biggest platform for women empowerment in Africa. The platform promotes knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse and most importantly, engenders a strong sense of belonging which propels participants to become changemakers in their immediate environments.



Registration is currently on-going and interested participants can log on to the official website for the Young African Women Congress 2021, www.yawcafrica.org to register and participate in the biggest gathering of women in Africa.



YAWC: Empowering Women for Continental Development and Integration for a Better World.