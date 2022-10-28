5th Ghana Business Awards - 89 individuals, companies shortlisted for honours

Business News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: Ghana Business Awards

After weeks of scrutiny and review of applications, Globe Productions Limited, organizers of the Ghana Business Summit, Exhibition and Awards have shortlisted 60 individuals and organizations for this year's awards.



The event which marks the fifth-anniversary celebration of the awards comes off this Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.



Considered a benchmark of excellence, the event has arguably been the biggest and most prestigious gathering of businesses and business owners in Ghana.



Theme



Themed "Promoting Investment in Ghana and Africa," the award is supervised by a team of technical experts (Awarding Board) and independent consultants.



The criteria for shortlisting successful nominees' were based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence, including information technology, innovation, competitive pricing, and healthy practices.







Categories



The award categories are modeled to recognize industry players and businesses that have stood out, and made significant contributions to the business sector and the economy at large.



Some of the award categories that promise to be the toast of the night are the awards for Company of the Year, Personality of the Year, CEO of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year, with the honorary Life Time Achievement and Woman of Excellence awards going to Mr. Ishmael Yamson and Prof Elsie Kaufman respectively.



The ceremony which is being organized in partnership with the World Leader Summit, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Institute of Directors (IoD), with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Media General seeks to promote business excellence nationally and internationally, and as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players.



It would recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana and provide a platform for individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector.



The event which is being chaired by Madam Samia Nkrumah and Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee would have the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Awal Mohammed as the guest speaker.



In attendance are the Spanish and United States Ambassadors to Ghana, Mr. Javier Gutiérrez and Madam Virginia E. Palmer, as well as Mr. Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, and Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana.



