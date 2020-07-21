Press Releases of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Women in PR Ghana

4th Women in PR Ghana annual summit goes virtual on July 24

Faith Senam, Founder

Women in PR Ghana, a professional networking summit that empowers women to reach their full potential will hold its 4th annual summit on Friday, July 24th from 10 am – 3 pm.



The summit which will be streamed live on Facebook and updated across various Women in PR Ghana social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter encourages professionals and students, mostly women in the Public Relations and communication sectors to join in.



Recognized as the leading event for women in the communications industry in Ghana, the summit allows professionals to share their career journeys and experiences and discuss how to leverage their knowledge and skills to drive impact and develop professionally.



This years’ summit will have 3 main speakers; Nana Efua Rockson, Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Digital Marketing, GLICO Group, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana and Funmilayo Marian Onuma, Country Manager, Silverbird Cinemas Ghana on the topics, Self – branding as part of the new normal, The CEO – PR relationship as a Strategic Business Asset and Driving impact: your way to the boardroom respectively.







Speaking on the summit, the founder, Faith Senam Ocloo said, “Women need to be heard and seen as having an authentic voice that reflects who they are and what they stand for. Through this summit, we hope to lead conversations that will encourage women to build strategic relationships and networks for their personal and professional development”



Ohenewaa Brown and Stephanie Adenyo are hosts for the event, and Newmont Ghana Communications Officer, Abigail Naa Karley Clegg will moderate the panel discussion on the topic; Women on the web: Leveraging on social media in shaping today’s PR leaders with 3 other Panelists.



Panel members for the discussion include Whitney Boakye-Mensah, Managing Partner & Creative Director, Innovations EventsWBM, Awoyaa Mensah, Director of Marketing & Corporate Partnerships, Webster University Ghana Campus and Stephen N. Boadi, Marketing & Communications Professional, Enable Growth Consult.







This years’ edition will run on the theme, “Finding and owning your voice in the New Normal” – aiming to inspire women to find and use their voice to drive impact in their personal development and organizations.



The official hashtag for the summit is #wiprsummit2020 #womeninprghana and will be streamed on Women in PR Ghana Facebook page.

