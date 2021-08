4th Ghana Insurance Awards held to honour over 30 companies, individuals

Business News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 4th edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards has been held in Accra to honour more than 30 insurance companies and individuals from various categories.



The annual ceremony came off on Friday August 27, 2021, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel to also celebrate the achievements and standards in the insurance industry and its key players.



The awards and dinners night which was organised by Xodus Communication forms part of efforts since its inception in 2018 to reward insurance firms who have diligently excelled in the sector.



Some categories of awards that were won for the night went to life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms, and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms, and other insurance service providers.



Richard Abbey Jnr., Chief Event Director of Xodus Communication, said the rationale behind this year's awards night was themed on promoting the growth of the industry through progressive competition, innovation and adherence to standards.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb, Abbey called on key players in the insurance industry to embark on prudent educational and sensitisation programmes with the public on the benefits of insurances and its associated products in order to drive insurance penetration which is currently low in Ghana.







Meanwhile, some companies and individuals who earned honours at the 4th GIA Awards were;



The CEO of Acacia Health Insurance Ltd, Dr Dan Vincent Armooh, won the CEO of the Year (Private Health Category).



The Private Health Insurance Company of the Year award went to NMH Nationwide Medical Insurance Company Ltd, which also won the Marketing Initiative Award (Private Health Category).



Cosmopolitan Health Insurance won the Indigenous Insurance Company of the Year (Private Health Category) and the ICT Leadership Award (Private Health Category), with Apex Health Insurance winning the Best Growing Company of the Year (Private Health Category) and Emerging Brand of the Year (Private Health Insurance Category)



Acacia Health Insurance won the Brand of the Year (Private Health Category), with Hollard Insurance winning the Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year, Brand of the Year (Insurance Category) and Fastest Growing Company of the Year (Life Insurance Category).



The winners were selected by an independent advisory board who evaluated the awardees based on criteria listed for each category.



Here are the full list of winners at the GIA 2021:



1. INDIGENOUS INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



COSMOPOLITAN HEALTH INSURANCE



2. MARKETING INITIATIVE AWARD (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



NMH NATIONWIDE MEDICAL INSURANCE



3. AGENT OF THE YEAR



SARAH ADU-GYAN (STANDARD CHARTERED BANK)



4. UNSUNG HERO AWARD (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



SAMUEL ADI BOAFO (NMH NATIONWIDE MEDICAL INSURANCE)



5. UNSUNG HERO AWARD (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



NANA SERWAA ABRAHAMS (STAR ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED)



6. WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



GIFTY AMA FIAGBE (SAHAM LIFE INSURANCE)



7. PROMISING INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



MILIFE INSURANCE



8. INDIGENOUS INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



STARLIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY



9. ICT LEADERSHIP AWARD (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



COSMOPOLITAN HEALTH INSURANCE



10. BEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



11. PRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



GLICO HEALTH CARE



12. BRAND OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY)



ACACIA HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



13. PERSONAL LINES INSURER OF THE YEAR



GLICO LIFE INSURANCE



14. COMMERCIAL LINES INSURER OF THE YEAR



HOLLARD INSURANCE



15. MARKETING INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE GHANA LIMITED



16. CLAIMS INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR



NSIA INSURANCE COMPANY LTD



17. THE MAJOR LOSS AWARD



ENTERPRISE INSURANCE



18. BANCASSURANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD



FIDELITY BANK GHANA LIMITED



19. MOBILE INSURANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD



BIMA (MILVIK GHANA LIMITED)



20. YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR



GODWIN FAFALI SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI (APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED)



21. PRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD (LIFE INSURANCE CATEGORY)



PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE GHANA (PRUC0VERED 19)



22. PRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD (GENERAL INSURANCE CATEGORY)



QUALITY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED (GO GIRL MOTTO COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE)



23. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



MILIFE INSURANCE



24. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE CATEGORY)



APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



25. BRAND OF THE YEAR (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



HOLLARD GHANA



26. FASTEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



HOLLARD LIFE ASSURANCE



27. CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD



SIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY



28. BEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF GHANA LTD



29. ICT LEADERSHIP AWARD (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



STAR ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED



30. CUSTOMER CARE AWARD (INSURANCE CATEGORY)



PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE GHANA



31. LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



ENTERPRISE LIFE INSURANCE



32. GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



ENTERPRISE INSURANCE



33. PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



NMH NATIONWIDE MEDICAL INSURANCE CO. LTD



34. CEO OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE CATEGORY)



DR DAN VINCENT ARMOOH (ACACIA HEALTH INSURANCE LTD)



35. CEO OF THE YEAR (LIFE INSURANCE CATEGORY)



JACQUELINE BENYI (ENTERPRISE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD)



36. CEO OF THE YEAR (GENERAL INSURANCE CATEGORY)



ANDREW ACHAMPONG-KYEI - GLICO GENERAL INSURANCE