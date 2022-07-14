49% of Ghanaians to stop using electronic transactions due to E-Levy – Afrobarometer report

Business News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Majority of Ghanaians are not confident at all that government will use the 1.5 per cent currently being charged on Electronic transactions (E-Levy) to fund development projects across the country, an Afrobarometer Report has revealed.



According to the Afrobarometer survey conducted by CDD-Ghana, only 9 percent of Ghanaians are confident that government will use revenue from the E-Levy to fund development.



Fifty-one percent of Ghanaians do not think the government will invest the proceeds generated from the E-Levy into development projects.



The report indicates that 24 percent of Ghanaians are not very confident that the revenue generated from the E-Levy will be used for its intended purpose, while 15 percent are somewhat confident that government will indeed use the accrued revenue for its purpose.



Also, 47 percent of Ghanaians despite the charges on electronic transactions say they will continue to use electronic financial transactions.



However, 49 percent of Ghanaians have disclosed that the E-Levy will make them avoid or stop using electronic financial transactions.