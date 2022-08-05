400,000 tourist arrivals recorded in first quarter of 2022 - Tourism Minister

Business News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana has recorded more than 400 thousand international arrivals for the first half of this year (2022).



Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal who disclosed this during the launch of this year’s ‘December in Ghana’ event in Accra said it is against the target of one million tourists expected for the whole of 2022.



The ‘December in Ghana’ is aimed at promoting tourism and making Ghana the global destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations.



Dr. Awal said, considering the fact that the second half of each year is the peak period for international arrivals, the target of one million tourists would be achieved.



“Events such as Afro Nation, Afrochella, and Essence would help drive tourists to Ghana”.



He expressed delight over the significant contribution the “Year of Return and Destination Ghana had made to the tourism drive as a record number of tourists visited the country.



He added that “In 2019, 1.1 million visitors came to Ghana following the launch of the “Year of Return.”



He revealed that the National Museum which was recently rehabilitated and modernised has also recorded over 14 thousand visitors in just six weeks against a figure of 12,874 for the whole of 2015 prior to its closure in 2016.