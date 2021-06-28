4,500 acres of land secured to construct more affordable houses – Housing Minister

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing has revealed it has secured 4,500 acres of land to construct more affordable houses to bridge the increasing housing deficit in the country.



The move, according to the sector minister Francis Asenso-Boakye explained this would be done under the National Affordable Housing Programme.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Sunday, June 27, 2021, he revealed the land secured under the programme has been earmarked for construction works to take place in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, namely Amasaman, Amrahia and Afienya and Dedesua respectively.



“The Lands Commission has commenced survey works at the sites for the sole purpose of developing service land banks for the affordable housing programme,” the minister noted.



Already, Ghana’s housing deficit currently stands at around 2 million units with real estate prices also shooting above the roof and some even quoted in foreign currency.



This means Ghana would not be close to reducing its housing deficit if such projects are not completed and delivered for occupancy.