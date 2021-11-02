3rd edition of Total Petroleum Ghana PLC Startupper of the Year launched

Business News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: Total Ghana

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited has launched the third edition of the ‘Startupper of the Year’ competition – a contest designed to unearth budding entrepreneurs in the country to help advance the socio-economic development of the country.



The launch of the entrepreneurship-based challenge was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 29, 2021, with many dignitaries in attendance.



The ‘Startupper of the Year’ challenge is designed to help entrepreneurs who are 35-years-old and below and have a business not more than two years, to grow their brand with mentoring and financial support.



Mr. Olufemie Babajide, the Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana PLC indicated that this year’s Startupper of the Year by TotalEnergies Challenge promises better and more successful activities than the two previous editions.



According to him, thirty-two (32) countries in Africa will participate in this year’s challenge and we are hoping to see fantastic businesses ideas coming out from Ghana.



He said three winners will be announced on May 22, 2022, to receive financial support of GH¢ 210,000, extensive publicity, and one-year coaching from industry experts.



Her Excellency Madame Anne Sophie Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana who was present at the launch, said the initiative came at the opportune time to contribute positively to Ghana’s unemployment woes.



The first edition took place in 34 countries in Africa. The result: 11,000 startup applications submitted, 1,200 selected finalists, and 102 winners rewarded.



For the second edition, the Challenge was extended to the rest of the world with the participation of 55 affiliates. The result was 15,417 startup applications, 800 finalists selected and 165 winners rewarded.



Deputy Director in charge of Downstream (Ministry of Energy), Mr. Ali Nuhu Abeka speaking at the launch applauded TotalEnergies for outdooring this initiative to help young individuals develop their ideas and achieve their dreams.



The Ministry is very well aware of the success stories chalked by Total Petroleum Ghana PLC through the Startupper of the Year by Total Energies Challenge with a typical example being that of Joshua Ayinbora, Winner of the 1st Edition who has as a result of this challenge tripled his number of employees” he added.



Mr. Bright Dokosi, the Project Manager of the Startupper of the Year by TotalEnergies in his address indicated applications will open on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at startupper.totalenergies.com. Candidates will have until December 23, 2021, to submit their applications.















