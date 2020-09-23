Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: African Youth SDGs Summit

3rd African Youth SDGs invites virtual attendees to secure the 2030 Agenda

African Youth SDGs summit

Youth Advocates of Ghana and African Youth Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit are delighted to announce to all young achievers, youth groups, CSOs, private organizations and government agencies that the 3rd African Youth SDGs Summit will be held virtually from Wednesday, 4 November to Thursday, 5 November 2020. The event will be open to a virtual audience from across Africa and around the world, alongside a limited in-person gathering of local participants in Accra, Ghana.



The 3rd Summit will follow up on the event’s phenomenal success since its inception in 2017. The 2nd Summit brought together 1,500 young leaders from Africa and beyond to share success stories and imagine solutions for the SDGs. While this year’s event was originally planned as an in-person event in July, the event has been moved virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We aim to engage participants through innovative virtual channels and offer a collaborative digital space for participants, partners and interest groups in Africa and worldwide to share experiences and perspectives.



Over the past eight months, the pandemic and its emergency response have dominated African and international attention, at the risk of marginalizing the sustainable development agenda. As a result, convening stakeholders, highlighting the importance of sustainable development, and creating platforms for discussion and innovation are critical steps to encourage government and other decision-makers to remain focused on the attainment of the SDGs.



With this objective in mind, the summit will be organized under the theme "Securing the 2030 Commitment Beyond the Post-COVID-19 Era.” By convening young leaders and partners, we seek to:



Create a platform for all stakeholders to interact and exchange ideas to accelerate actions on the decade of actions for the delivery of the SDGs post-COVID-19 era.



Propose a roadmap for youth engagement on the SDGs in Africa

Identify and scale-up about 10,000 youth-led SDGs solutions by 2030



Join us in creating the Africa we want. We invite all young leaders to apply to be a part of this ground-breaking event for the acceleration of Agenda 2030 achievement in Africa at the link below.



For further information and to receive regular updates or to register, please visit www.youthsdgssummit.org or email us at info@youthsdgssummit.org.

