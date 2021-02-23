Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

360 degree solutions to your talent recruitment needs in Ghana

The employees are the bloodline of the company. Consequently, the success or otherwise of the company greatly depends on the talent the company has in its pool of employees.



Knowing the right fit for your company is mostly the easiest to figure out. Finding talent with the best-fit job seekers is often not so easy. And as an HR manager, this could be frustrating.



Likewise, job seekers are also faced with myriad problems when it comes to finding the right company that will value them for their skills, knowledge, and level of experience. Sending applications and not getting a single response to even acknowledge receipt of your application is rife and easily results in frustrated job seekers.



The Ghanaian Job market is a dynamic environment where services are the current leader in providing jobs and a source of livelihood for many Ghanaians.



The breakdown in the distribution of employment by sectors is 49.36% in the services sector, followed by 28.46% in agriculture and 22.19% in industry. All in all, skilled people remain the largest group across all aspects of the economy accounting for a whopping 74.4% (National Employment Report, 2015).



In view of the unique challenges in the Ghanaian system, the nature of the market, and best practices, Tonaton introduced a 360-degree solution for you, recruiter, and job seeker alike.



TonatonJOBS revamps the recruitment process



With the nature of the Ghanaian job market in perspective, Tonaton.com which has been the leading name in the classifieds market in Ghana launched a tailored platform to respond to the needs of both job seekers and recruiters.



The platform, TonatonJOBS, connects job seekers and talent hunters in a seamless manner while addressing the challenges often faced by both parties in the recruitment process.



TonatonJOBS platform has since been helping individuals and organizations to handle their recruitment without much of the hassle experienced before. Tonaton has a pool of more than a million monthly views and lots of registered job seekers ready to apply. This has made TonatonJOBS a preferred platform.



However, in the spirit of providing the best to our clients, membership, or free listings package, we constantly seek to provide the best of features and service.



Exciting new features on the TonatonJOBS platform



Features for employers



To make your recruitment easier, we have added these new features for HR and Talent Managers



1.Free Ad Posting: You can now post 3 job ads for free every month.



2.New Job Categories: We have simplified the job posting experience by introducing job categories and roles. This categorization will help applicants find their job(s) more easily, resulting in more applications for you to choose from.



3.More Options to Receive Applications: You will now be able to receive applications via email, dashboard, and/or phone.



4.Job Description Image: While posting the Job ad, you can now attach an image that describes the job. This is in addition to your company's logo.



In addition to these new features, you still have access to the old features such as a Jobs dashboard. You also get to see complete profiles of registered candidates.



Features for job seekers



To help you with your job search, application, and landing your dream job, we added a game-changing feature that makes a world of difference to how you apply for jobs. What if you could get shortlisted for jobs that match your goals and portfolio without having to apply for them by yourself?



You can now maintain a profile with all your information. The good thing about this feature is that recruiters can find and shortlist you. They can readily make contact when they find you well qualified for their role.

All this happens without you having to actively send in an application.



All you need to do is to maintain an updated profile with all your information.



Some of the information needed to have a complete profile includes;



1.Personal information such as name, address, etc., and contact details.



2. Personal Resume: Add your Certificate Name and contact details.



3. Academic Details: Add your Ordinary Level, Advanced level, SSCE, WASSCE, Certificate, Diploma, HND, NVTI, Degree, Masters, Doctorate



4.Past employments: Add your prior employment details (if any).



Using our membership package



Our membership is a great choice for recruiters who have a lot of roles to fill.



Our membership package will help you to stay relevant as your ads maintain their relevance and position regardless of the time.

Our upgraded dashboard and portal make it easy to view and manage applicants with just a few clicks.



What you enjoy as a member of TonatonJOBS



1.Customized Page: A customized personal page can display all of your job postings in the same place.



2.Unique URL: A unique URL can be a great representative of your organization at TonatonJOBS.



3.More Ads: Being a member allows you to post more job ads to find the best fits.



What makes TonatonJOBS special?



The platform re-launched with not just a bunch of new features but also a more focused purpose to help blue-collar job seekers and recruiters. Unlike other recruitment platforms which offer generalized solutions, we bring our expertise in skill-based recruitment to the fore for the benefit of those who need it most.



To be even more helpful, we have added a bespoke service to help recruiters. We aim to help organizations with a broad spectrum of needs. Some organizations prefer to have candidates through our platform while others prefer to have their entire recruitment needs taken care of by trusted experts so they can concentrate on their core business.



TonatonJOBS introduces our flagship service to relieve organizations of their entire recruitment process called Staffing Solutions. Our bespoke service, Staffing Solutions, will take care of the advertisement, ad posting, and initial screening of candidates. We will then provide you with the best candidates for your own assessment and selection.



The criteria for screening and selection will be based on a clear understanding of your needs as a company and requisite skills and experience level.



A few Reasons Why to Choose TonatonJOBS as an Employer



1.Lower cost

As a new recruiter, you get one free month of membership this initial time of use will help you to learn how the platform works so you can maximize your experience when you finally do purchase our membership which comes at highly competitive pricing.



2.More job applicants

Tonaton’s well-known brand and popularity ensure that you’ll get enough applicants for your posted roles - within days.



3.Smoother process

Search our profile database for specific job profiles. Our jobs dashboard helps you filter and sort applicants. We also have a dedicated staffing solution available if you want extra help with the recruitment process.



A few reasons why to choose TonatonJOBS as a job seeker



1.Ready Potential Employers

Tonaton is the choice of many recruiting agencies and organizations in the country. Joining the platform opens you up for quick recruitment as your profile is searchable. With the profile and search features, any recruiter can easily reach out when your profile is satisfactory.



2.CV Upload

To make sure the recruiter gets all the information they need, we also provide you with the feature to directly upload your CV or resume.



3.Personal Profile

Maintaining an updated profile will make you the desired candidate and readily make you standout.



4.Get Shortlisted Easily

Tonaton has a record of being the leading classifieds platform in Ghana. Our audience is readily available to you as a job seeker.



Conclusion



Tonaton continues to lead the classified market in Ghana as we attract millions of views each and every month. We continue in the spirit of leadership and excellence to provide our TonatonJOBS platform to help Ghanaian job seekers and recruiters to find what they need.