32nd CIMG Awards: St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre wins Best Private Healthcare Facility

Business News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, organised its 32nd National Marketing Performance Awards at the Labadi Beach Hotel over the weekend.



The event was to honour desiring business organisations and personalities who had performed creditably in the year under review, 2020.





St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre picked up the Private Health Facility of the Year award. According to the CIMG, this award was in recognition of the massive contribution the facility made to health, especially "with the wide array of quality innovative health services, incorporation of more ICT into the facility's operation, public health education using several tools including social media and their outstanding corporate social responsibility in the area of health".





Receiving the award on behalf of the SJHFC, Mrs MYA Afriye (CEO) dedicated the award to the staff and cherished clients of the hospital. She thanked all the stakeholders who have partnered with the hospital over the past nine years of its existence to reach this level. Among her works, Mrs Afriye published in 2020 with Dr Abekah-Nkrumah et al. in the international journal of pharmaceutical & healthcare marketing on customer relationship management and patient satisfaction & loyalty in selected hospitals in Ghana.





Since its inception in 2012, St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre has envisioned to be a leader in innovative and collaborative healthcare provision for the Ghanaian populace with a special focus on women and children healthcare services. Located near the Tantra Hill Roundabout in Accra, SJHFC has at the core of its operations, customer satisfaction and delivery of world-class health services to its cherished clients.



Currently, the hospital provides, among others, specialist care in all the major clinical disciplines, has a diagnostic imaging centre, full medical laboratory services, a skincare clinic, mental health clinic and, other general services. It partners with public institutions towards improving fertility services in Ghana and other areas of health care.