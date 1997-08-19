Women's Group Calls For Endowment Fund For Girls

General News of Tuesday, 19 August 1997

Source: --

Sunyani, Aug. 18, - Participants at a parents' forum on education at Sunyani at the weekend called on District Assemblies to establish endowment funds to cater for the education of needy girls. This will enable them to enrol and stay in school to achieve higher academic laurels. The forum, organised by the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) under the theme "Power, process and participation'', was attended by 70 parents from the Brong Ahafo region. It is one of the association's programmes on adolescent reproductive health which is being sponsored by USAID through the Centre for Development and Population Activities (CEDPA) based in the United States. The participants said though none of the government's educational policies discriminates against female education, efforts by both governmental and non-government organisations to increase the intake of girls in schools, have proved futile. They said the institution of the endowment fund would entice girls to enrol and stay in school longer to achieve greater heights in education.



