3 taxes Minority want scrapped on petroleum products - Bongo MP details

Business News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament is reiterating calls for the removal of taxes on petroleum products to mitigate the impact of rising prices of crude oil on the international oil market.



A member of the Mines and Energy Committee Edward Abambire Bawa, says fuel prices may hit GHC9 per litre in the next pricing window, if government fails to positively respond to calls to remove taxes such as the Energy Sector Levy, Sanitation and Pollution Levy, and Special Petroleum Levy.



According to him, even though Ukraine’s crisis may have contributed to the rise in the prices of petroleum products, the increase started before the invasion.



The Minority Members in Parliament said they intend inviting the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to appear before the House to present the government’s response plan to end the hikes in fuel prices.



The Finance Ministry has the authority to remove some taxes that contribute to the final ex-pump fuel prices. Diesel and petrol are now being sold at GH8.40 at the major pumps across the country.



A few days ago the National Petroleum Authority indicated that it has tabled a proposal for approval of the Finance Ministry and Cabinet to help cushion petroleum consumers against the fuel hikes.