3 reasons it is good timing to buy properties or rent during the rainy season

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Looking for a property to buy or rent in Ghana comes with its own perks but it is always deemed as a smart choice for many.



Some will argue, is it best to rent, buy or build a house in Ghana? Answers for that question however tend to differ depending on who is asking and their financial strengths or capacities.



But at the end of the day, nothing beats ownership in whatever form.



Over the years, many real estate developers have invested in cheap lands in hopes of reselling them at higher prices – a move which has created some void in the homeownership front due to the low incomes of workers.



With unprecedented financial markets coupled with inflation hikes across the world, climate change and seasonal weather conditions simply cannot be ignored when looking to buy or rent a home.



In Ghana, the months of May, June and July are often dominated by torrential rains, cloudy and windy conditions across the country.



Although the rains might be impossible to stop, their impact cannot be underestimated especially in the property or land search.



GhanaWeb Business in this article takes a look at 3 major reasons why it is good to look for a home or land during the rainy season.



Waterlogged areas or lands



When looking for either land or a home for rent, it is key to undertake the exercise during the rainy seasons. This is because many lands and properties have been sited in waterlogged areas.



This condition occurs when the soil profile of the land is saturated with water either temporarily or permanently. When there is too much water in an area, the soil is unable to absorb the water as it should ordinarily.



Living in waterlogged areas may result in loss of lives and property during rainy seasons as well as additional costs incurred in fixing the menace.



Understand the nature or topography of the land



Any move to purchase land or a home for rent should come with huge consideration for the nature and type of the land and space. Some lands are either sited in dangerous zones which are often affected by natural disasters such as rainfall, earthquakes, soil erosion among others.



It is important to have a land or property surveyor, conduct a thorough survey before making a decision to purchase or rent a home.



Flood-prone areas



During the rainy season in Ghana, flooding has become a natural phenomenon as many structures are sited along waterways, encroached lands, or illegal paths across the country.



Some of these flood-prone areas often have bad road networks, poor land structuring and are often times infested with insects and pests which tend to make one’s living unbearable.



Also, an already troubling drainage system in Ghana does not help one’s case when looking for land or a home to rent. It is therefore important to critically lookout for flood-prone areas when looking to buy land or rent a home.