3,100 organisations to be delisted from Registrar-General’s records

Business News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Registrar General’s Department has announced that it will from October 2021 commence processes to delist some 3,100 organisations from its ‘record of companies’.



The development comes after the RDG had earlier notified the organisations and individual firms to update their records and file their annual returns as mandated by law.



A statement issued by the Department and sighted by GhanaWeb explained that the first 3, 100 companies to be delisted form part of an overall 100,000 earmarked to be taken off its records by the end of 2021.



“The delisting process is commencing with 3100 companies being taken off the companies register by being made inactive in the database. This is the first batch of companies to be delisted this month out of the over 100, 000 companies registered since 2011” the statement read in part.



It added that exercise has becomes necessary as these organisations and indivduals have failed to comply with the directive after being given a grace period of three months to file their annual returns and update their records.



Meanwhile, the RDG added that “over 257,241 companies existing in the database have not filed their returns or amendments with the Department since 2011, whilst 670,282 companies in the legacy system had not carried out any update of their data dubbed “re registration” as of March 2020.”



It however urged all businesses and individuals operating in the country to ensure they were duly registered with their records updated in order to avoid being delisted from the Department’s record.



See the full statement below.



