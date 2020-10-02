Press Releases of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GIZ Ghana

2nd edition of Gender Conference 2020 set for October 7

GIZ Ghana Country Director, Regina Bauerochse Barbosa

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has announced that its 2nd Gender Conference is slated for 7 October 2020 in Accra.



The gender conference, which is on the theme, “Exploring Support Systems available in Ghana Before and after Migration: The Case of Female Migrant Workers" will bring together key stakeholders drawn from Civil Society, Educational, Government and Development background, among others.



The conference will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas to contribute to policy and interventions on gender and migration through exploring support systems available in Ghana before and after migration; to ascertain the possibilities of synergies regarding roles and potentials for collaboration between relevant stakeholders; and to explore migrant women empowerment and how they can fully access the various support systems in the country.



Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Ms. Regina Bauerochse Barbosa; Executive Director of The Ark Foundation, Dr. Angela Dwamena Aboagye; CEO of GDA Media and host of the StandPoint, Oheneyere Gifty Anti; Assistant Superintendent of Immigration at the Ghana Immigration Service, Richard Owusu-Brinfour and other individuals from the Coalition of on Domestic Violence Legislation Ghana and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, CID Headquarters are billed to speak at the conference.



According to the Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Ms. Bauerochse Barbosa GIZ will use the conference to throw more light on the systems available to better inform and equip migrants with the requisite information to guide along the migration cycle. “We must, as a matter of urgency, invest in the formulation of innovative and practical ideas on how regular pathways can be enhanced; as well as harness the opportunities and manage the associated risks. We want to join hands with relevant partners to be a voice in championing gender related issues and how that impacts on migration. The emotional, psychological and physical support mechanisms must be effectively in place and functional to serve and discharge its mandated roles. We believe this conference will spark the needed conversations on this.”



The Gender Conference is organized by the GGC in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) in Accra. The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) is the German Development Cooperation‘s hub for all issues of migration and development, diaspora engagement, reintegration support and employment promotion in Ghana. It houses the Global Programme “Migration for Development “(PME) and the Global Programme “Migration & Diaspora” (PMD).

