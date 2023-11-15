29 Free Zones companies registered in 2023, capital investment hits $180 million – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, stated the Ghana Free Zones Authority has successfully licensed some 29 Free Zones companies with capital investment of $180 million made in 2023 to increase value-addition and support efforts to reset the economy.



Delivering the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before parliament on November 15, 2023, the finance minister said the Free Zones companies have since created 2,500 jobs across various industries.



“In 2024, it is projected that Free Zones companies will generate an estimated US$192 million in capital investments,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



He further pointed that in line with government’s commitment to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), through the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), 140,562 enterprises - including 100,211 women-owned enterprises - were provided with training and business development services.



The Minister disclosed that 2,055 informal sector operators were also assisted to formalise their operations by registering with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.



