Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd

25th edition of Ghana International Trade Fair exhibition to be hosted virtually

Agnes Adu, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFC) as part of its statutory mandate to host the international trade exhibition annually, this year's exhibition which marks the 25th Ghana International Trade Fair exhibition is to be hosted virtually.



The month-long event is in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Association of Ghana Industries, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce is expected to commence from February 27 through to March 28, 2021.



The premier virtual edition of this year's exhibition will be hosted on the domain name or website www.tradefairgh.com.



The fair which has been structured to advance efforts in improving the Value Addition Policy initiated by the current government is on the theme: Developing New Trade Opportunities Through Digital Channels".



According to the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Dr. Agnes Adu, the need to organise the 25th edition on a virtual platform has been necessitated by:



The global COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions on physical gatherings.



The ongoing construction at the premises of the trade fair company as part of the redevelopment project of the entire 156- acres site into a modern, mixed-use commercial estate with convention and exhibition facilities as its centrepiece.



Adding that, the project has begun with the demolishing of structures including the pavilions in which international fairs were hosted and is expected to last a couple of years.



In a press statement released by Ghana International Trade Fair Authority in Accra, the CEO announced that over 500 both foreign and local exhibitors have been invited and are expected to participate in this year's edition of the International Trade Fair.



She indicated that adequate interventions have been put in place to ensure the benefit of exhibitors, adding that, no challenges have been recorded so far.



"The exhibition will have pavilions for businesses from Ghana and several other countries in Africa and beyond with a potential market population of 250 million people and will offer exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to connect and interact in a virtual world", she said.



She further called on Ghanaians and other related stakeholders to help support and participate in the course of putting Ghanaian businesses on the global stage.



For more info contact the following numbers: 0500015587, 0244469451, 0558728272 or via mail ghtradefair@gmail.com.