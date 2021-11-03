25th Intermodal Africa Conference held in Accra

Business News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The 25th Intermodal Africa 2021 Conference and Exhibition has been held in Accra, bringing together world-class speakers and key players from the continent’s transport and logistics industry.



The 2-day event was hosted by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority with support from Meridian Ports Services Ltd (MPS).



Discussion centred around contributions transport and logistics can make to enhance global supply chains.



The participants also gave particular focus to ways to link trade opportunities in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa in contributing towards the economic development in the West African subregion.



During the opening ceremony, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje urged all participants to indulge each other in providing practical ideas that can help the industry thrive.



He noted that “in Ghana, the port sector is evolving, and I would also like to let you know that we made significant progress and our country is very resilient when it comes to the economy. And we are happy about that.”



Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, urged the various players to implement a holistic and strategic response for enhanced transport connectivity that goes beyond traditional solutions.



The Minister also urged players to work out effective methods to create a resilient transport and logistics sector as well as solve incessant congestions suffered in many ports worldwide.



Kweku Ofori Asiamah said, “we need to improve cargo movement through a resilient logistics and supply chain sector while enriching customer experience and shaping the next-generation port industry through technology and automation.

A lot of ports are facing severe congestions and backlog as a result of the imbalance posed by the uncertainty of COVID-19. Therefore, it is our duty to come up with new ways of preparing the ports and maritime logistics chain to meet the exigencies of future challenges.”