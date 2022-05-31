25% Coupon Bond failure: Economic Management Team lack ideas – Isaac Adongo

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has attributed a lack of ideas by the economic management team as a result of government's 25 percent Coupon Bond failure.



According to the lawmaker, a roll over offer of the coupon to domestic bondholders was heavily rejected by holders whose 3-year coupon had matured.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolgatanga Central MP opined that the development means government will have to find over GH¢1.5 billion in order to pay bondholders who refused to roll over the securities.



“The penchant of government to merely rollover maturing domestic commercial papers and securities rather than a conscious attempt to redeem them is very much revealing of knowledge gaps



Recently government offered domestic bondholders of a 3 year maturing bonds at 25% coupon an option to rollover. Not surprisingly only Bond holders of GH¢470 million out of a total of GH¢2 billion agreed to rollover," Issac Adongo opined.



"Just a fraction of the investors are interested in continuing to do business with government. The majority of them have decided to cut and run,” the lawmaker added.



He continued, “This means, the cash-strapped, debt-ridden Government must find about GH¢1.53 billion to redeem the remaining bonds.”



Touching on the Bank of Ghana’s recent policy rate hike by 200 basis points from 17 to 19 percent, Isaac Adongo described the move which is a measure to mop up excess liquidity to stem rising inflation as ineffective.



He believes the current rate at which inflation keeps surging in the country has nothing to do with excess liquidity in the system but simply down to mismanagement of the economy.



“The situation is getting worse and making the 2 percent hike in Bank of Ghana policy rate inconsequential in resolving the uncontrolled inflation-spiraling exchange rate nexus.



It is inconceivable how a sustainable solution can be carved out if BoG policy rates do not encourage an expansion of productivity and productive capacity and instead is underpinned by the incorrect assertion that liquidity needs to be mobbed up.



Where is the excess liquidity that is leading to the traditional assertion of more money chasing fewer goods when government has already mobbed up all the liquidity in the local market and exposing our financial intermediation infrastructure to heavy risks and volatility,” Adongo explained.



