24-hour economy an attainable goal – Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reassured Ghanaians that the realisation of a 24-hour economy, a key promise in his 2024 electoral bid, is an achievable goal for Ghana.



In a statement expressing gratitude to the people of Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions for their support and insights during his community engagement and town hall meetings, Mr Mahama outlined the strategic pillars of his vision.



Mr Mahama detailed that the 24-hour economy could be realised through a multifaceted approach.



He emphasised extending the operational hours of businesses and essential services, substantial investments in technology, robust security measures, and a focus on infrastructure development.



According to the former president, this comprehensive strategy aims to unlock unprecedented job opportunities and rejuvenate the nation's economy, ensuring widespread benefits for all Ghanaians.



Expressing appreciation for the enthusiasm and constructive feedback received during his Building Ghana Tour in the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions, Mr Mahama acknowledged the wealth of knowledge shared by Ghanaians.



He extended an invitation to citizens to continue contributing their ideas, concerns and hopes for the nation's future while expressing the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping a brighter tomorrow for Ghana.



Building on the feedback gathered during his community engagements, Mr Mahama pledged to work towards a Ghana where every child envisions a promising future, where well-paying job opportunities abound, and where infrastructure development serves as a catalyst for community connectivity.



Mahama also envisioned a Ghana that stands proudly on the global stage.