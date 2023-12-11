24-hour economy: Ghana to achieve self-sufficiency and an export-led economy - Sammy Gyamfi

Business News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the implementation of the 24-hour economy proposed by John Dramani Mahama will make Ghana a self-sufficient and export-driven country.



He explained that this can be achieved when the government invests in the production sectors of the economy.



Sammy Gyamfi noted that the next NDC government will prioritize agribusinesses, agro-processing, modernization and mechanization of agriculture, manufacturing, and value addition, among others.



Speaking on JoyNews's The Probe programme, Sammy Gyamfi stated that the implementation of the 24-hour economy will create well-paying jobs for Ghanaians.



“That is the overarching vision of this 24-hour economy. The 24-hour economy strategy would be the main driver of this strategy. And so, the rationale is simple. We are saying that for us to see the true transformation that delivers prosperity for all, true economic transformation that delivers decent, well-paying jobs for the people of this country, we need to invest in the productive sectors of the economy to achieve self-sufficiency and achieve an export-led economy,” he said.



The NDC communications officer added that, “That is why President Mahama has said that to achieve this, we are going to prioritize agribusinesses and agro-processing. We are going to prioritize modernization and mechanization of agriculture. We are going to prioritize manufacturing and value addition. We are going to prioritize the provision of the necessary incentives for the private sector to try for them to play their role in this economy.”



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is simply an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



In other words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night so as to create more employment opportunities.



So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama mentioned introducing it, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



