24-hour economy: Don’t let ignorance prevail over common sense – Adongo to Bawumia

Business News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said that in the case of the 24-hour economy, there should not be room for ignorance to prevail over common sense.



He believes that people who do not believe in the 24-hour economy are doing so out of ignorance and room should not be given to such individuals.



On claims that the policy alternative provided by John Dramani Mahama is not a novelty, Isaac Adongo said, "We were building factories in Ghana when he promised One District, One Factory, was that a novelty? We don’t want ignorance to prevail over common sense.



If you are a country and you can produce and you’re saying that if I produce nobody will buy, the leader of the country doesn’t qualify to be a leader,” he said in an interview to be aired on TV3.



On singling out the Vice President and blaming him for the economic challenges in the country, Adongo said “So when I criticized Maguire, was Maguire the only player in the team? You went out and told then that you have arrested the Cedi or the Dollar, you didn’t know that the buck stops with the President?