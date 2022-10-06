21% increase in cocoa farm gate price very small – Ato Forson

Business News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has described as minuscule the new increment in the producer price for cocoa on the market.



The 21 percent increment, announced by government on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, pegged the price of 64kg bag of cocoa to GH¢800.



This is lower compared to Ivory Coast which pegged its price at about GH¢858 for the same season [2022/2023 cocoa crop season].



Until the announcement, a bag of cocoa was selling for ¢660 a bag in Ghana.



Reacting to this in an interview with Citi News, Ato Forson stressed that the increment was very minimal.



“That is way too small,” Mr. Forson said.



The Minority in Parliament had previously called for the farm gate price to be increased to GH¢1000 per bag.



But government in the announcement said the 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa was a testament to government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative.



Government added that to ensure a decent standard of living for Ghanaian cocoa farmers after retirement, it will from November 2022 move from the pilot phase to the implementation phase of the cocoa farmer’s pension scheme.



ESA/FNOQ