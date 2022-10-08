21% cocoa producer price hike commendable – PNC

Business News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has commended the government for the 21 per cent increase in the price of cocoa.



The government, on Wednesday, 5 October 2022, announced the increase from GH¢10,560.00 per tonne to GHS12,800.00.



The producer price represents 89.99 per cent of the net FOB value.



This figure translates into GHS800.00 per bag of 64 kg gross weight and takes effect from Friday, 14th October 2022.



This announcement was made by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto at a press conference in Accra.



Reacting to the cocoa producer price increase, the PNC, in a statement issued on Friday, 7 October 2022, and signed by its General Secretary Janet Nabla, appealed to the general public to disregard an earlier "ill-written" statement purported to have come from the party that said the price hike was an "insult to farmers".



It indicated: “This statement is not from the PNC and the party is working with those who published it to unveil the faceless persons behind the statement.”



According to the PNC, it is of the conviction that “an increase in the cocoa producer price by 21 per cent is commendable in this COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war-induced hardship all over the world".



“An economy that is negotiating with the IMF to improve its debt management should be commended for stepping up to increase the producer price of cocoa.”



The party, therefore, urged Ghanaians to “appreciate the economic difficulties we are in and to redirect our taste from the consumption of foreign goods to that of local ones to help in boosting the Ghanaian economy and to bear with the government in its policy implementation.”



Meanwhile, the PNC has called on media houses across the country to verify all statements from the party with the General Secretary before publication.



The party also warned that it will take legal action against any media house which refuses to adhere to its directive.



“The party shall take serious offence and shall take legal actions against any media house who shall not adhere to this request,” the party stated.