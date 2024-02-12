2024 elections: GUTA to sign social contract with all flagbearers of political parties

Business News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has adopted a resolution to engage all flagbearers of political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The move by the Union is aimed at understanding how the economic policies, as pledged by flagbearers, will impact on the work of GUTA members, the trading community and other commercial sectors after the general elections.



President of the Union, Dr Joseph Obeng speaking with GhanaWeb Business on the development said the trade body is also seeking to sign an MoU with the flagbearers of all political parties for adoption.



“In this light, after all engagements with GUTA, flagbearers shall be expected to present their policies in a formal signed pledge to GUTA in writing or the parties shall execute a Memorandum of Understanding,” Dr. Obeng said.



GUTA however outlined reasons for adopting the resolution which include;



1. To get politicians take their promises to the nation in general and GUTA in particular seriously.



2. To have an easily referable yardstick to assess the performance of politicians while in office and out of office.



3. To assist in guiding politicians while in office to keep to their promises.



4. To restore credibility and mutual respect between politicians and the trading public who are the major taxpayers in the country.



5. To chart the course for all civil society organizations, formal and informal organizations who partake in elections, engage political leaders in ascertainable and referable standards.



