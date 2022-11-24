2023 budget 'must not increase taxes' - Franklin Cudjoe advocates cost-cutting

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has given his expectations on the 2023 Budget which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be presenting to Parliament today, November 24.



His views were contained in a tweet in which he cautioned against any more taxes advocating instead for more cost-cutting measures on the part of the government.



He identified three main areas that the Executive needed to look at. The first is the need to slash discretionary spending by 6 billion cedis and cut the number of ministers and the budget for the Office of Government Machinery.



"I don't know what is in the 2023 budget to be presented tomorrow. Whatever it contains, it must not increase taxes. Just cut discretionary spending by at least GHS 6bn. Start with 30 ministers and slash OGM budget by 50%," his tweet dated November 23 read.



The Ministry of Finance affirmed on Wednesday that embattled minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be presenting the 2023 Budget Statement to Parliament today.



A three-point statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry stated that the Minister was in line to deliver the annual document as is constitutionally the case for and on behalf of the President.



On the specific areas that the document will address, the statement read in part: "The 2023 Budget will focus on Government's strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.



"It will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth," it concluded.



Read Cudjoe's tweet below:





I don't know what is in the 2023 budget to be presented tomorrow. Whatever it contains, it must not increase taxes. Just cut discretionary spending by at least GHS 6bn.Start with 30 ministers and slash OGM budget by 50%. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) November 23, 2022

SARA/PEN