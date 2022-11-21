'2023 budget must break the past, chart new path to restore macroeconomic stability' - IEA

Business News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has said the upcoming 2023 budget, which will be read in parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, needs to focus on the macroeconomic stability of the country.



He called on the government to increase the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to at least 15 to 16% in 2023.



Dr. Kwakye also asked economic controllers to lay the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth and to alleviate poverty in the country.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, he said, “It must break from the past and chart a new course to restore macroeconomic stability while laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth and poverty alleviation."



“The 2023 budget must break from this unacceptable past. We believe that we should be able to increase tax revenue/Gross Domestic Product to at least 15-16% in 2023 and further to 18-20% in 2024. At the same time, total revenue/GDP could be increased to 18-20% in 2023 and 22-25% in 2024”, he stressed.



The presentation of the budget in parliament is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



This will allow the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of the government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 financial year.



Earlier, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had hinted that the presentation of the 2023 budget statement might delay due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.



The government is requesting $3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution to help stabilize the economy.







