2023 Budget on November 24, post-budget debate begins Nov 29

Business News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: GNA

The Government would on Thursday, November 24, 2022, present its Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the year 2023 to Parliament.



The Minister responsible for Finance, on the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would present the Statement and Economic Policy to the Nation.



Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, in a Business Statement on the floor of Parliament in Accra, for the week ending, Friday, November 25, re-announced the delivery of the proposed document.



He said the debate on the Budget is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 29, to allow as many members as possible the opportunity to participate in it.



The Business Committee had proposed 20 minutes time allocation to the Seconder and Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, while other committee chairpersons and ranking members would be allocated 15 minutes.



All other members would have 10 minutes to debate the budget, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said, and urged the MPs to ensure a well-researched and informed debate.



“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee proposes that the debate for each day be structured along specific sectors that is governance, including security and public safety, finance and economy generally, energy and other infrastructural sectors, the social sector, local governance as well as youth, sports, tourism and the cultural sectors,” he said.



The Majority Chief Whip explained that the recommendation would ensure coherence, comprehensiveness and logical flow of the debate.



Accordingly, the Business Committee proposed as follows; Tuesday, November 29, Finance, Agriculture, Trade and Industry and Wednesday, November 30; Communications, Energy, Roads, Works and Housing, Sanitation and Environment.



Thursday, December 1, would be for Education, Health, Employment, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Culture and Chieftaincy.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh urged the House to commence sitting at 1000 hours prompt and have extended sittings, where necessary, to ensure the debate was concluded on Tuesday, December 6.



“To that effect, Monday, December 5, 2022, the House will sit to debate these sectors under the budget, Governance (including Local Government, Judiciary, Interior, EC, NCCE, CHRAJ) and conclude on Tuesday, December 6, 2022,” he said.



Mr Annoh Dompreh entreated all committees to endeavour to commence the consideration of the Budget Estimates of the various ministries, departments and agencies by Wednesday, December 7 for consideration due to the limited time available to Parliament before the Yuletide.



“The foregoing recommendation is expected to enable the expeditious consideration of the Budget Estimates and the passing of the Appropriation Bill, 2022 before the House adjourns sine die in the fourth week of December 2022.”