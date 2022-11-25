2023 Budget: I’ll use every pesewa of taxpayers’ money judiciously – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured Parliament of the judicious use of taxpayers’ money insisting every revenue generated will be put to good use.



According to him, the nation is embarking on a journey to fundamentally reposition the economy with the Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).



He added that the move will be supported by the IMF, World Bank and other friendly sovereigns and the private sector (domestic and international), as the nation’s blueprint.



“We are mindful that it will require broad-based contributions and sacrifices. There will be costs to the fiscal adjustments we intend to make in the coming years to sustain our stability, recovery and eventual transformation. My pledge to this House is that there will be fiscal discipline.



“That every pesewa that we ask the Ghanaian people and businesses operating in Ghana to contribute will be spent well,” Mr. Ofori-Atta told Parliament on Thursday when presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government to Parliament aimed at restoring and stabilising the macroeconomy.



He continued “The challenges we face are daunting but we must not lose sight of the greatest strength of being Ghanaian: resilience, entrepreneurial zeal, faith, courage, solidarity and hope. I, therefore, ask all of us to play a constructive role in getting our nation fully back on track.”



“Ours is a country with real prospects and the challenges notwithstanding, Ghana will rise again, and my faith is premised on the fact that a lot has already been achieved, especially over the course of the Fourth Republic and our policy, as outlined in this budget to reset the economy, if supported will ensure that, indeed, we have not wasted the current global crisis, but used it to make our economy stronger and the progress and prosperity of our people even more assured.”