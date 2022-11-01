2023 Budget: Deliberately support agricultural, industrial sectors to propel growth – ISSER

Business News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Professor Peter Quartey, has urged government to focus on two major sectors of the economy ahead of the 2023 budget presentation by the Finance Minister in November.



He believes that the agricultural and industrial sectors, when deliberately supported, can address Ghana's current economic challenges in the short to medium term.



Prof. Quartey who is Director at the Institute for Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) explained that the agricultural and industrial sectors have the potential to propel Ghana’s economy and therefore require remodelling to target district commercial farmers and select industries.



“Government’s economic blueprint for the next year should be heavy on the two sectors as part of a grand effort to create more employment, boost food production and enhance local manufacturing of products so we can reduce dependency on foreign exchange for imports.”



He made this known speaking in an interview with Graphic Business and monitored by GhanaWeb Business.



The ISSER boss further said government, in its presentation of the 2023 budget statement, must dedicate funds set aside to support the agricultural and industrial sectors of the economy.



Touching on government’s efforts to mobilise domestic revenue and achieve its targets, Professor Quartey advocated for an aggressive approach and implementation of the revised tax exemption law.



While calling for a reduction in the size of government and a reshuffle among ministers to restore confidence in the economy, the ISSER Director urged for the reintroduction of road tolls via the electronic pass system.



MA/FNOQ



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







