2022 budget to put Ghana on sustainable development job creation path – Minister

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on Members of Parliament and Ghanaians, particularly the youth to support the 2022 budget.



The Minister described the budget as one that is “laying the building blocks of hope” for the economic recovery of the country.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, said the “Agenkwa” budget was surely going to build an entrepreneurial nation moving into the future.



“This budget statement and economic policy seeks to give solutions in dealing with the peculiar situation of Ghanaian which had arisen out of the COVID-19 pandemic and, if the budget was supported, would offer recovery and unleash jobs for the youth and prosperity for the good people of our country,” he said.



Contributing to the MP’s debate of the budget on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Jinapor described the budget as a game-changer budget full of hope and forward march.



He reminded Members of Parliament of the reduction of 3% withholding tax to 1.5% on unprocessed gold by the government and also indicated that the digitization of the records of the Lands Commission was on course.



Quoting from page 102 of the Parliamentary order, the Minister said the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Minister of Finance, was seeking to establish an Alternative Livelihood Programme for illegal miners.



“This bold intervention by the President, would among others, help resolve the unemployment situation and provide decent jobs for the teeming youth,” he stressed.