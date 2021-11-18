2022 budget does not end any suffering- Haruna Iddrisu slams government

Business News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu says the Budget read by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta won’t ease the burden on Ghanaians as presented by the Minister.



According to him, the Minister was rather imposing more burdens on Ghanaians with the 1.75% momo tax.



Reading the budget, the Minister said Electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Speaking after the Minister’s presentation, Minority Leader said, “When you project revenue from 53 Billion to 80 Billion within one year, the market have listened to you, Ghanaians have listened to you.



"This budget does not end any suffering, you will be credited in the Guinness book of record for borrowing more than any other Minister under the Fourth Republic.”