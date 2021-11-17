2022 budget: We are already burdened, reduce fuel prices - Ghanaians to government

Business News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ofori-Atta will present the 2022 budget in parliament on Wednesday



Some economists have asked Ghanaians to lower their expectations



But Ghanaians have entreated government to review the price of petroleum products



Some Ghanaians have shared their expectations with GhanaWeb ahead of the 2022 budget reading in parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Finance Minister will present the budget statement and economic policy of government on Wednesday, November 17.



Some Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante highlighted the increment in fuel prices as their major concern.



One of the interviewees said, "I’m pleading with the government to review the prices of fuel. The recent increment in fuel prices is becoming worrisome. We end up using our monthly salary on transportation so the government needs to look into the hike at petroleum prices on the market."



"President Akufo-Addo has to govern the country according to our current situation. We voted for him so he needs to be considerate with us, especially with the increment in fuel prices. We are suffering and engaging in robbery isn’t an option for us. He should stop comparing the governance of other countries to ours so we heave a sigh of relief," another told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



"...I’m a driver but I’ve parked my car because we can’t buy fuel so we’ve resorted to the use of commercial vehicles, otherwise known as trotro. 1 gallon is almost GH¢50 and it increases by pesewas every day. This has become a major problem for drivers. We are burdened so we expect the Finance Minister to review the prices of petroleum products on the market," another interviewee added.



Meanwhile, economic analysts have asked Ghanaians to lower their expectations of freebies in the 2022 budget.



According to them, the nation is broke and the Ghanaian economy is in shambles.



Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, and the Editor of the Goldstreet Business newspaper, Toma Imihere on Citi TV's Point of View on Monday, suggested that money be pumped into the local economy to revive it.







