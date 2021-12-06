2022 budget: References made about ‘Agyapa’ Royalties will be amended - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated that concerns raised by the minority in parliament and citizens like the Agyapa deal have been taken into consideration.



Members of the Minority cited the inclusion of the ‘Agyapa’ and GNPC-Aker Energy deals in the budget as one of their reasons for rejecting the economic policy on Friday, November 26, 2021.



But according to the Finance Minister, references made to the ‘Agyapa’ deal in the Budget were solely for information purposes.



He explained that paragraphs 442 and 443 of the Budget statement, which relates to the ‘Agyapa’ Royalties Transaction, will be amended.



Addressing a press conference on issues raised about the 2022 budget of December 6, the minister noted that the amendment is in line with a resolution Parliament made on July 6, 2021, that “the terms and conditions of the loan for the acquisition of the shares shall be brought to Parliament for consideration pursuant to article 181 of the Constitution.”





“We will work with the relevant Committees of Parliament to reflect these modifications in the 2022 Budget as is the usual practice, before the Appropriation Bill is passed.”



“Any other concerns which may emerge shall be addressed during the discussions of the estimates by the Committees, as has been the tradition,” he added.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta, said he has officially submitted a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on modifications made to the 2022 Budget.



"On behalf of The President, I have written to the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament with details of modifications in response to emerging concerns by all stakeholders including the Minority."