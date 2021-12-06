2022 budget: Ofori-Atta expected to offer resolution, consensus in Parliament

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Parliament at an impasse over 2022 budget statement



Minority wants a review of the e-levy



Ken Ofori-Atta to deliver presentation before Parliament this week



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to make an announcement today December 6, 2021 in relation to concerns raised about the 2022 budget statement, GhanaWeb Business has learnt.



Over the past few weeks, there has been contention in Parliament amid heated debt and criticism over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement on November 26, 2021 and subsequent approval of the same budget on November 30, 2021.



According to sources familiar with the announcement, the finance minister will address the country this afternoon and later head to parliament in the course of this week to deliver a presentation before the House.



GhanaWeb understands that the Finance Minister’s announcement is expected to bring resolution and consensus as well as draw members of Parliament particularly the Minority caucus in approving the 2022 Budget Estimates and Appropriation Bill.



The Finance Minister in November this year, presented the 2022 budget to parliament in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).



The budget statement which announced the introduction of new policies and taxes imposed has sparked huge debate and disapproval in Parliament.



Members of the Minority caucus have since called for a review of the electronic transaction levy which seeks to impose 1.75% on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, banks transfers among others.