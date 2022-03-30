2022 SoNA: Government's plan on making 1D1F youth-centred

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

President delivers state of the nation address



106 factories operating currently under 1D1F



Agro-processing factories set up in 5 districts, Akufo-Addo



President Akufo-Addo has stated that government is ensuring that the 1 district 1 factory initiative becomes an avenue for job creation for largely the youth in the country.



According to him, the initiative has been highly beneficial to the country's agenda to make the consumption of made-in Ghana goods the order of the day.



"Mr. Speaker, through the 1D1F initiative, the made-in-Ghana label is being stamped on a wide range of products proudly manufactured in Ghana."



He stated that "Out of a total of two hundred and seventy-eight (278) 1D1F projects at various stages of implementation in all the sixteen (16) regions, one hundred and six (106) factories are currently operational, one hundred and forty-eight (148) are under construction, while twenty-four (24) projects are at mobilization stage."



Explaining further, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the various parts of the initiative that will be youth-centered in order to rope in the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



"Mr. Speaker, in order to bring the youth on board the 1D1F Programme, fifty-eight (58) out of the two hundred and seventy-eight (278) 1D1F Projects have been developed as enterprises fully owned by youth groups, with direct Government support. Each of these 1D1F Youth companies is owned by between forty (40) and fifty (50) youth as shareholders."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whiles delivering the state of the nation address in Parliament on March 30, 2022 said state-of-the-art oil palm processing, rice milling factories etc have been established in 5 districts including Savelugu and Tarkwa Nsuaem to support agro-processors in the country.



"In addition, five (5) medium-scale state-of-the-art agro-processing Common-User Facilities (CUFs) have been established with direct support from Government and are owned by various groups of farmers, whose farming operations had previously been undermined through lack of processing facilities."



"These farmer-owned companies have been established in five (5) Districts, namely Dormaa West, Savelugu, Sefwi Akontonbra, Sekyere Central, and Tarkwa Nsuaem. They cover oil palm processing, rice milling, and the processing of maize into maize grits, he addded."