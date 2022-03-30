2022 SONA: Government renovating key tourists sites to boost tourism

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Over 600,000 visitors in Ghana last year



Ghana is a happy place



Year of Return positions Ghana as a tourist destination





Some key tourist sites in the country will undergo renovation, upgrade, and modernization to boost tourism in the country.



Delivering the state of the nation address on March 30, 2022, the President stated that after the gains made from the year of return in December 2019, it has become prudent that government invests in upgrading Ghana's tourism sector.



"Government is, therefore, undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernization of tourist attractions across the country, such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which will enable us position Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa."



"I recall, with nostalgia, the end of the year 2019, just before the onset of COVID, when the world came to Ghana in that “December to Remember”, and we were the happy place to be at the end of our Year of Return. Ghana continues to lead the push for an African renaissance through the decade-long ‘Beyond the Return Project’. The “December in GH” component of this project has positioned Ghana as the destination to visit every December."



He stated that Ghana even beyond the Year of return the country records high patronage from foreigners every year, in December for the Christmas festivities.





The President wants the country to leverage the benefits of the influx to boost the country's tourism sector.



"Last year, the country recorded some six hundred and twenty-three thousand, five hundred and twenty-three (623,523) visitors, up from the three hundred and fifty-five thousand, one hundred and eight (355,108) visitors, the year before, signifying a marked rebound of our tourism sector. We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years."