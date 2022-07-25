2022 Mid-Year Budget Review to rally support behind IMF deal – Report

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will on July 25 deliver the 2022 mid-year budget review before lawmakers in parliament.



The presentation is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and will see the minister review the budget statement and economic policy of government and supplementary estimates for the 2022 financial year.



Ahead of the presentation, Graphic Online reports the finance minister will use the presentation to rally the nation behind a prospective programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The economic programme by the Bretton Woods institution is intended to improve Ghana’s Balance of Payment (BOP) and fast-track economic recovery efforts.



Government, despite its initial stance against a return to the IMF have blamed the current economic difficulties on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine tensions.



What to expect from Finance MinisteR



According to the portal, the finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] will use the presentation to spell out a plan aimed at clearing the backlog of arrears owed to personnel under the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) programme.



He is expected to announce plans that will also integrate NABCo personnel into the YouStart programme.



The Finance Minister will also use the occasion to give Ghanaians the assurance of government's resolve in protecting its social intervention programmes even as engagements begin with the IMF.



The mid-year budget review is expected to touch on key flagship initiatives such as the Free Senior High School programme, School Feeding programme, Agenda 111 initiative, National Cathedral and among others.



Ken Ofori-Atta would further announce a broad strategy to insulate the vulnerable from the fallouts of any fiscal consolidation exercise and assure the country of government's commitment to restoring the economy.



He will also rally citizens to support government as it deals with a raft of challenges which include inflationary pressures, commodity prices, debt sustainability and among others.



