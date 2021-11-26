2022 Budget: Tax measures good, but concerns must be addressed – Deloitte

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Accounting, auditing and management firm, Deloitte, says the tax measures introduced by the government in the 2022 budget are good and will boost revenue.



However, it wants the government to address all the concerns raised by the public, particularly the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



Although government projects to mobilize about ¢7 billion revenue from the E-levy in 2022, the announcement of the levy has been met with public outcry over the economic hardship to individuals and businesses.



In addition, some analysts have expressed some fears about the unintended consequences of encouraging cash-based transactions and a slowdown in the country’s effort to build a cashless economy.



Deloitte, therefore, wants the government to factor in all the concerns by the public and draw lessons from the challenges other countries have encountered before its implementation.



“We recommend that as the government works on designing an implementation framework for the E-levy, it also draws on lessons from the challenges other countries have encountered with the imposition of similar digital levies.



More importantly, it is our view that the government explores other means of roping in the informal sector into the tax net which targets actual income generated by the informal sector players. If at all the E-levy is implemented, the government could consider making this policy a temporary measure to avoid the erosion of gains made in the financial inclusion policy,” it said in its response to the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy.



It further said the government’s initiative to replace the Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) with the Ghana Card and the merger of the National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) numbers of Ghanaians will assist in widening the tax net by providing unique identifiers for all transactions and enhance revenue mobilization.



“Government’s initiative to introduce a Unified Common Platform to facilitate property tax assessment and collection is timely as such a digitized platform will enhance revenue mobilization from property tax and increase overall revenue. According to Ghana’s 2021 Population and Housing Census, there are over 10.7 million structures in Ghana of which only a handful are in the database of MMDAs for the purposes of property rates. This means there is some potential for government to make some significant revenues if property taxes are properly implemented and administered,” it added.



Total revenue for 2022 is projected to hit ¢100bn.



Total revenue for 2022 is projected at ¢100 billion, compared to a revised revenue budget of GH¢72 billion in 2021. This represents a 39 percent increase in projected revenue and a 43 percent increase in the 2021 projected outturn.



The projected revenue increase in 2022, Deloitte said is expected to be largely driven by the government’s plan to introduce a 1.75 percent electronic transaction levy (E-Levy) on mobile money payments, merchant payments and inward remittances, as well as the restoration of the benchmark values of imports through suspension of the 50 percent discount on selected general goods and the 30 percent discount on vehicles.



Growth to be driven by government’s medium-term revitalization programmes



The government is also projecting a real Gross Domestic Product of 5.8 percent for 2022.



Deloitte said real GDP is expected to increase marginally over the medium-term period, mainly driven by the government’s medium-term revitalization agenda.



This includes a strong agricultural modernization agenda, industrialization & manufacturing programme, an aggressive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) promotion drive and a strong digitalization drive for more efficient and effective service delivery and formalization of the economy.



“The expected increase in prices of major commodities such as gold, crude and cocoa could have a positive impact on the economy as demand increases following increased economic activities in advanced economies. Government should aggressively pursue programmes aimed at increasing production and export of these commodities,” Deloitte added.