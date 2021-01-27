Press Releases of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: TV3 Network

2021 Talented Kidz starts airing on January 31

Some past winners of the reality show

This year’s edition of the popular television kids talent reality show, Talented Kidz, will commence airing on TV3 Network, Ghana’s leading television channel this weekend, Sunday 31st January 2021.



According to the organizers, this year’s edition of Talented Kidz scheduled to air between 4 pm and 6 pm this and every Sunday is expected to be one of the best in the history of the reality show with more fun and exciting weekly episodes.



The General Manager for MG Television, Francis Doku said “this is going to be a special season of Talented Kidz with lots of surprises, from exceptional talents, extraordinary performances, and many more. It is a season you cannot afford to miss out on any episode”.



Talented Kidz is open to children between the ages of 7 and 12 with different talents including dancing, singing, acting, acrobatics, magic, spoken word, poetry, and others. Over the years, it has been a platform to develop children with talent.



Don’t miss Talented Kidz showing on TV3 Network this and every Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm form 31st January.



Talented Kidz, free to play!