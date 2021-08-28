2021 SSNIT Mobile Service Week takes off August 30

Business News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: SSNIT

This year’s edition of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Mobile Service Week is scheduled to take place across the country on 30th August 2021 to 3rd September 2021 as the Northern Regional capital, Tamale will host the launch of the event.



The SSNIT Mobile Service (SMS) Week is an annual event staff of the Trust pitch camp at various locations across the country to bring the services of the Trust to the doorsteps of its Members and Clients.



The exercise, which will be observed under the theme “Retirement Security for the Self – Employed: Join SSNIT Today as a Voluntary Contributor”, forms part of the Trust’s efforts to constantly engage with its Members and the public by focusing on member and client satisfaction.



Speaking during an interview, the Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Afua Sarkodie, noted that the 2021 SSNIT SMS seeks to educate self-employed persons on the importance of joining and contributing to the SSNIT Scheme as voluntary contributors.



“Since the current Pension Scheme is voluntary for self-employed workers who dominate the informal sector, most of them are reluctant to pay because they do not understand how important it is to contribute”.



“This year, we are educating such people on the Scheme on its benefits to enable them join, contribute and earn benefits upon retirement just as their counterparts in the formal sector”. She said.



She explained that the theme has been translated into various local languages to resonate with the people within a particular locality.



2021 SSNIT SMS



The event will provide SSNIT branches opportunity to educate Members and the public about their rights, responsibilities and benefits under the Scheme.



This year, SSNIT staff will be at 59 locations across the country to bring the Trust’s services closer to Members of the Scheme and the public.



A number of major activities will be undertaken at the event. They include: issuance of Statement of Accounts, biometric registration, employer registration, SSNIT and NIA numbers merger, benefits processing and renewal of Pensioner Certificates.



The rest are submission and validation of Contribution Reports, retirement advisory services, resolution of compliance issue and general inquiries.