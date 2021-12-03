2021 National Best farmer wins GH¢600,000

Business News of Friday, 3 December 2021

44-year-old Alhaji Mohammed Mashud from the Northern region has been crowned as the National Best Farmer for 2021.



Alhaji Mashud was awarded GH¢600,000 cash and a GH¢500,000 insurance cover.



The first runner up, Suleman Yidana from the North East Region would receive a tractor and disc plough, GH¢200,000 insurance cover, a study trip to Israel and a sprayer.



The second runner up, Rev Samuel Sida from the Ahafo Region also received a Nissan Navara pickup and a GH¢200,000 insurance cover.



The Best fisherman award went to Mr. Kweku Ehun of the Gomoa East District of the Central Region who received a two-bedroom house to be built at a location of his choice. Other regional award winners were also awarded.



In all 165 farmers and fishermen were awarded at the ceremony.



The National Farmer’s awards ceremony was instituted to reward the nation's hard working and gallant farmers and fishers for their commendable and meritorious contribution to the nation's food security.



This year's Farmer’s day celebration is on the theme: "Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ministers of state from the various regions congratulated farmers for their contributions to the agricultural sector in Ghana.



Alhaji Mashud said it was important that the government worked to accelerate efforts at mechanizing agriculture to make the sector more attractive for the youth.



He said it was time to support the local agriculture sector to produce more to the nation and extra for exports to reduce the food importation burden on the country.