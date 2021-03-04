Business News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

2021 Budget: Bawumia replaces Ofori-Atta in Parliament

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is likely to present the budget statement for the 2021 fiscal year on Friday, March 12, 2021.



According to the leader of the majority caucus of parliament Hon. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the health status of the Finance Minister-Designate Ken Ofori-Atta is still not known and that has informed the decision to allow the Vice President to deliver the budget on his behalf.



Even though the decision has not been finalized yet, three names were suggested to the president they include; Alan Kyerematen, Trade Minister-Designate, Dr Owusu-Afriyie Akoto, Agric Minister-Designate and Vice President Dr Mahammud Bawumia.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb from close sources indicates that the Vice President is likely to be picked as the person to deliver the budget to the house next week Friday because the Finance Minister-Designate may not return before the slated date of the presentation.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister-Designate is currently in the United States for treatment following some health complications two weeks ago. He is expected to return to work after his two-weeks treatment leave.