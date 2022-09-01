2021 Auditor-General report: Documents of five divested enterprises by DIC missing

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The documents of five divested enterprises by the Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) have been found to have gone missing, the 2021 Auditor General’s Report has disclosed.



The report cited a number of irregulates with the regard to the sale of five divested enterprises which include the unavailability of documentation on the processes followed in conducting and concluding all sales and the non-availability of certified liability reports.



The A-G’s report however recommended that the “Committee intensify its efforts to find and file all missing documents and submit them for audit verification”.



In addition to the missing documents, the report discovered that the management of five divested enterprises was unable to prove the audit team with the required minutes of key meetings in order to enable the team to undertake its review exercise.



“We urged management to redouble its efforts in obtaining copies of the minutes which were submitted to the Ghana Police Service and present them for audit verification,” the report noted.



Meanwhile, the review of divestiture debtors showed there were various issues regarding the list of debt balance that did not tally with the nominal ledger balance.



The review also found missing offer letters and sale of purchase agreements, detailing the accuracy, existence, completeness and valuation of divestiture debtors which were in serious doubt.



“We recommended that the committee should among other things, take inventory of sale and purchase agreements for all state enterprises divested to establish a complete and accurate status of divestiture debtors and institute, an effective mechanism of debt recovery to recover all outstanding debts in a timely manner," it added.



The Auditor-General’s report however pointed out the Divestiture Implementation Committee could not prove the audit team with the list of divestiture liabilities.



It noted that the Committee also wrongfully recorded expenditures incurred and paid for other enterprises on the divestiture list which were not yet divested as against the divestiture liabilities account.



The report, therefore, recommended that the Committee obtain copies of certified liabilities reports of the enterprises divested from the consultants engaged.



Read the full report below:







