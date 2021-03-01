Press Releases of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: TV3 Network

2020 GMB launches NDB Foundation

Naa Dedei Botchwey, winner of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Winner of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2020, Naa Dedei Botchwey, on Friday 26th February 2021 launched her foundation, Naa Dedei Botchwey (NDB) Foundation, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.



The well-coordinated event had in attendance distinguished guests including Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Rev. Laud Botchwey, Chief Resident Auditor for the United Nations in Central Africa Republic, Justice Mrs. Naa Yarley Sakordie – Mensah of the Commonwealth Fund For Technical Cooperation and Prof. Goski Alabi, Consulting Founder of Laweh Open University.



The objective of the Naa Dedei Botchwey Foundation is primarily to champion inclusive education in Ghana by providing opportunities, resources and support for underprivileged persons as well as children with special needs.



Speaking at the event, Naa said “long before I participated in GMB in 2020, I had big dreams about changing the world, being relevant and remembered for making an impact. As I grew up, the events in my life helped shape it and I am very grateful to be here today. So when you accepted my invitation to be here today, it wasn’t only to grace the launch of yet another foundation.



It was to support the actualization of years of planning, hoping and working towards a course. And right now, that change I believe I was made for is beginning with you”.



The General Manager of MG Television (TV3 Network and Onua TV), Francis Doku, congratulated Naa and her team for their tremendous efforts in ensuring her dream becomes a reality with the historic launch ceremony.



He added that “for the past decade and half years, GMB has been the torchbearer when it comes to using beauty to project Ghanaian values and culture. GMB educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in the 16 regions of Ghana as well as promoting the agenda of development through culture and unity.



It is in view of this that we task the contestants to have a project they would like to embark on after the show. This was the project that Naa came to the show with and it is the launch of which she has graciously invited us all to witness this evening”.



Mr. Doku appealed to Corporate Ghana and all other stakeholders to help make her dream come true by supporting her anytime she calls on them. He further reiterated TV3 and Media General’s commitment to support Naa and all other GMB contestants at all times to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.



Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey lauded Naa for the initiative and TV3 for creating a platform for young ladies to develop and prepare themselves for the real world. She made a commitment to support Naa at all times to ensure the desired goals are achieved.



The launch event was powered by event management and production company, Globe Productions.



























